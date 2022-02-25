Which soccer shorts are best?

A soccer player needs the right apparel and gear to be competitive and safe during a match, and soccer shorts are a vital component. While they may seem like a straightforward piece of athletic clothing, there are key elements of soccer shorts that must be considered and evaluated in order to find the right pair for you. For comfort and variety, the Adidas Tastigo 19 Shorts are the top choice.

What to know before you buy soccer shorts

Soccer shorts are not the same as gym shorts

While soccer shorts share many similarities with gym shorts, they are not the same thing. Soccer shorts are designed to stay dry and breathable. Additionally, soccer shorts have extra room to allow for more mobility on the soccer field. Basketball shorts also shouldn’t be used in place of soccer shorts since they are longer and could inhibit movement while running. There are many soccer shorts to choose from, so make sure you explore all the available options.

Soccer shorts typically don’t have pockets

If you were hoping to store keys or other items in your pockets while playing a soccer game, you won’t be able to. Nearly all soccer shorts (there are rare exceptions) do not have built-in pockets. If pockets are an important feature, you may want to consider training shorts like the Adidas Core 18 instead.

Soccer shorts can be transparent

Depending on the manufacturer and materials used, some soccer shorts in lighter colors can be see-through. If you choose white or light-colored soccer shorts, look at customer reviews and examine the materials to make sure undergarments won’t be visible.

What to look for in quality soccer shorts

Material

Most soccer shorts are made from polyester or a polyester blend that is known for its breathability and moisture-absorbent properties. Soccer shorts tend to be thicker than running shorts or gym shorts because soccer players are on the turf more often. Make sure the pair you purchase is made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric.

Color

Soccer shorts come in a wide variety of colors, including striped and patterned versions. Training shorts also come in a wide array of colors. Team sports will require a specific color, but training and practice shorts likely can be any color you desire.

Length

Soccer shorts tend to be shorter than basketball shorts but longer than gym shorts. Typically, they fall just above the kneecap. If you are measuring, a good standard is for the inseam to be 2 to 3 inches above the kneecap.

Washable

Nearly all soccer shorts are machine washable, which is important since they will get dirty often. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for washing and drying to prolong the life of the shorts.

Adjustable waistband

Most soccer shorts come with a drawstring closure that is part of an elastic waistband. This is a quick and easy way to tighten your shorts to where they feel comfortable but secure. Try to avoid any shorts that include a zippered closure because of the risk of injury when you slide. Few soccer shorts have zippered closures these days.

How much you can expect to spend on soccer shorts

In general, soccer shorts will cost between $12-$35 per pair. Lower-priced pairs may not have the sweat-wicking properties or durability of higher-priced pairs, so consider the extra cost of brand name shorts or those made with moisture-absorbent polyester.

Soccer shorts FAQ

Is there something that can help with excessive sweat build-up on soccer shorts?

A. Some pairs come with a mesh insert that increases the overall breathability of the shorts on humid days. If you play regularly in a humid climate or have sweating issues, look for shorts with this mesh option.

What is the difference between men’s soccer shorts and women’s soccer shorts?

A. Not too much. Men’s soccer shorts run slightly looser and longer, hitting just above the knee, whereas women’s soccer shorts typically stop mid-thigh.

What are the best soccer shorts to buy?

Top soccer shorts

Adidas Tastigo 19 Shorts

What you need to know: These versatile soccer shorts come in a wide variety of colors and are very comfortable both on and off the field.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% polyester, these soccer shorts have moisture-absorbing fabric that improves overall comfort. There is a drawstring closure on the waist. The shorts are machine washable.

What you should consider: The lighter colors can be transparent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top soccer shorts for money

Adidas Condivo 21 Shorts

What you need to know: These shorts are between a loose and tight fit, and they are excellent for training.

What you’ll love: The polyester is made with Primeblue, which is a high-performance recycled material. Moisture-absorbing properties keep you dry while maintaining comfort. It has a drawstring on an elastic waistband and side hems.

What you should consider: They are primarily intended to be training shorts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Puma Liga Shorts

What you need to know: This all-purpose pair of shorts is made from material that draws sweat away from the skin.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% polyester and available in many colors, these soccer shorts feature an elastic waistband, a mesh panel yoke and gusset insert panels. They are machine washable.

What you should consider: Lighter colors can be see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

