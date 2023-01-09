Which yoga pants with pockets are best?

Yoga pants are perfect for exercising, but it’s frustrating when you don’t have a pocket to hold your phone, keys or other essentials. You can solve this problem by purchasing yoga pants with pockets.

The pockets on yoga pants are usually on either the waistband or the outside of the leg. They aren’t large enough to carry your whole life around in, but they’re just big enough to hold your phone or keys, which is excellent when exercising away from home.

What are yoga pants?

Yoga pants are stretch leggings. These are a common choice for yoga because they allow a full range of motion without riding up or flapping around when getting in poses where you lift your legs higher than the rest of your body. That said, some people prefer a slightly looser fit for their yoga pants, so you can find a range of options from which to choose.

Best yoga pants with pockets

Skechers Go Flex High Waisted 2-Pocket Yoga Legging

These yoga pants have a blend of nylon and spandex designed for a comfortable cotton-like feel but with moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry when you work out. They feature two pockets, one on each side, just below the waistband. They come in a choice of 18 colors, so there’s an option for everyone.

Lululemon Align Crop Yoga Pants

These comfortable, well-fitting cropped leggings from one of the biggest names in yoga pants have a discreet, compact pocket in the waistband that’s just right for keys and a gym pass. The material is buttery soft but wicks moisture away from the skin. They have an impressive four-way stretch, so you’ll never feel restricted.

prAna Summit Pants

A little looser than your average yoga pants, these are perfect for anyone who prefers a more relaxed fit. Even though they aren’t tapered toward the bottom, they won’t get in your way when you work out. With these pants, you get plenty of pocket space, and they come in three colors: black, heather or charcoal.

New Minc Galaxy Print High Waist Yoga Pants

If you like your yoga pants to stand out, you can choose from a range of galaxy print designs in four colors with these leggings. The six-thread flatlock stitching makes them extremely sturdy, no matter how hard you work out. The side pockets are large enough to fit a smartphone and keep it in place securely.

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Anyone worried about thin, see-through yoga pants will love that these leggings are made from a nice, thick material that’s still breathable and won’t leave you overheating when you work out. The pockets are on the side of each leg and are deep enough that you won’t have to worry about your phone falling out. These leggings come in 41 colors and prints, with both full-length and capri options.

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants

These bootcut yoga pants are perfect for anyone who doesn’t like the classic slim fit of leggings. They have spacious side pockets big enough to suit most wearers’ needs. While they aren’t the most practical choice for some styles of yoga, they work well for other forms of exercise or simply for casual wear. They have additional seam stitching, so you can cut them shorter if you need to, as long as you follow the instructions carefully.

Steppe Naked Feeling High-Waisted Yoga Pants

Like to feel as unrestricted as possible when you work out? These leggings are so soft, stretchy and lightweight that it feels like you aren’t wearing pants at all. Thanks to their moisture-wicking properties, you won’t feel too sweaty no matter how hard you go. These yoga pants are cropped and come in a wide range of colors. They have pockets on each side, though they aren’t the deepest out there, so they may struggle to hold large phones.

Alo Yoga Urban Moto Sweatpant

Part yoga pants, part sweatpants, these stylish pants are a little thicker than your average pair of leggings but still lightweight and flexible enough for yoga and most other forms of exercise. The pintuck detailing at the knee creates a slim silhouette and adds some texture so they stand out from the crowd. The front pocket has a zipper to keep your belongings secure as you work out.

