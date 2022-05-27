Which “Harry Potter” board game is best?

Board games become magical when you choose one with a “Harry Potter” theme. Whether you play a “Harry Potter” version of a childhood classic or an original game based on the series, you are in for hours of old-fashioned fun. If you want a challenging yet fun game that will put your “Harry Potter” expertise to the test, Trivial Pursuit World of Harry Potter Ultimate Edition is the game for you.

What to know before you buy a “Harry Potter” board game

Type of game

Board games have a lot of variety including role play, trivia, drawing and word games. Before you choose a game, you will have to consider what type of game you want to play. You can find “Harry Potter” versions of many classic games, as well as new games to learn. Consider the abilities and interests of your game night guests when making this decision.

Depth of “Harry Potter” knowledge required

“Harry Potter” board games are centered around the books and movies, but some require more background knowledge than others. When choosing a game, consider the players’ experience with “Harry Potter.” Are they Muggles with no real knowledge of the Wizarding World? If so, then pick a game that uses the “Harry Potter” characters and themes as decorations but requires no “Harry Potter” expertise on the part of the players. If your friends spend as much time obsessing about “Harry Potter” as Hermione Granger researches her spells, a trivia game in which they can show off their knowledge in order to win might be more appropriate and fun.

Age-appropriate games

“Harry Potter” fans young and old love board games. However, some games are much more complicated than others. Don’t frustrate little ones with a difficult game of Trivial Pursuit or bore “Harry Potter” experts with a game that just scratches the surface of the series. The games themselves will guide you as far as recommended ages, but knowing your audience is an important part of the “Harry Potter” board game selection.

What to look for in a quality “Harry Potter” board game

Classic games with a “Harry Potter” theme

Most board game enthusiasts know the basics of many classic games, which makes for a more exciting game night. Rather than navigating through a new game with a slew of frustrating new rules to follow, you can settle into the comfort of popular games like Trivial Pursuit, Clue and Scrabble that have a “Harry Potter” twist.

High-quality game pieces

Board games must be able to withstand the wear and tear that comes from childhood reuse and game nights with adults. Choose games with high-quality cards, pieces and gameboards that can stand up to multiple uses. You will want to play these games over and over again, but you can’t use a spell to repair them, so choose ones that could last in the Gryffindor Common Room for years to come.

Variations in play

Some board games can be played at varying levels of difficulty depending on the ages and abilities of the players. Some allow you to make changes to make the game longer or shorter. You can also adjust the game based on the number of players. Whether you have an entire Quidditch team’s worth of players or a more intimate game for two, you can choose a game that offers flexibility in the fun.

How much you can expect to spend on a “Harry Potter” board game

“Harry Potter” board games cost from $15-$40.

“Harry Potter” board game FAQ

If you lose a piece of the game, can you get replacement pieces?

A. Yes. Many companies, including Hasbro, offer replacement parts you can order through their websites.

Can you find the rules to your board game online?

A. Yes. Companies such as Hasbro often have official rulebooks posted on their websites.

What’s the best “Harry Potter” board game to buy?

Top “Harry Potter” board game

Trivial Pursuit World of Harry Potter Ultimate Edition

What you need to know: For two to eight players, this version of Trivial Pursuit features 300 cards with 1,800 new questions from all eight of the “Harry Potter” movies. The game pieces for the custom game board represent the four House Mascots of Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.

What you’ll love: Questions vary in their level of difficulty, and you can use your discretion to make them even more challenging by requiring a higher level of detail in each answer. Choose from six categories: Slytherin House, Death Eaters and The Dark Arts; Objects & Artifacts; Animals, Magical Creatures and Magical Beings; Witches, Wizards, Ghosts and Muggles; Hogwarts, Other Locations and Transportation; and Spells, Potions and Other Magic.

What you should consider: Trivial Pursuit tends to be a longer game with a 30-60 minute playing time, which may be longer than some players prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Harry Potter” board game for the money

Harry Potter Magical Beasts Game

What you need to know: For two to four players, the goal of this game is to explore the grounds and interior of Hogwarts to collect clues to capture the magical beasts that have gotten loose.

What you’ll love: You can play as your favorite “Harry Potter” movie character. Choose from Harry, Ron, Hermione and Ginny. This game has a unique swinging game board that allows you to play inside and outside of Hogwarts. It also includes four game pieces, 72 beast clue cards, four Ministry of Magic Clue Charts, one die and one sticker sheet.

What you should consider: Although they initially enjoyed it, some families felt the game was not challenging enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Harry Potter Clue

What you need to know: With a “Harry Potter” spin on the classic board game of Clue, this game allows you to solve the crime with a magical twist.

What you’ll love: In this version of the game for three to five players, a student has vanished from Hogwarts, and it’s your job to find out what happened. In the traditional who, what, where format of the original game, you will be either Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny, Luna or Neville and try to discover who vanished, what spell was used and where the crime happened.

What you should consider: Some people found that their games were missing pieces when they opened their boxes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.