Which Kindi Kids doll is best?

Kindi kid dolls have fabulous hair, bubbly heads and friendly faces. Their large eyes sparkle, and they have outfits that coordinate to match with their fun, colorful hairstyles. They are designed for kids 3 years old and up, making them a perfect doll for those going into preschool or kindergarten. If you’re looking to find the best Kindi Kids doll for the kid in your life, you might want to start with the Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends Doll. It features bright-colored hair and comes with some fun snacking toy accessories.

What to know before you buy a Kindi Kids doll

Kindi Kids are similar to the L.O.L. Surprise dolls, only larger. They often have dessert-themed names and big, beautiful eyes sure to capture any kid’s heart. If you’re having trouble deciding which Kindi Kids dolls to get, sort through the available characters and the size of the dolls. Accessories are a big factor, too, as some accessories come with the doll while others must be purchased separately.

Characters

It seems like there are dozens of Kindi Kids dolls out there. However, there are truly only three main character categories. Each doll from these categories varies in size and style.

Kindi Kids: These characters include Jessicake, Marsha Mello, Mystabella, Cindy Pops, Summer Peaches, Rainbow Kate, Peppa-Mint, and Donatina. Each character has its own specific interests and color scheme. They’re available in several sets that offer different activities such as dress-up, snack time and more.

Scented Sisters: This line features matching “big sister” and “little sister” Kindi Kids dolls. They have fruit and candy scented hair and are sold separately.

Fun Time Friends: There are several newer dolls that are marketed as playmates for the original eight. Their names are Pirouetta, Bella Bow and Mystabella.

Size

The Kindi Kids, Fun Time Friends, and big sister Scented Sisters dolls are all 10-inches tall. The little sister Scented Sisters dolls are 6.5 inches tall. The original eight Kindi Kids dolls also come in “mini” versions that stand 2 inches tall.

Accessories

All Kindi Kids dolls come with some accessories. The mini-dolls have fun accessory packs that are sold separately. There’s also a line of 4-inch colorful pets for the 10-inch dolls, including Pupkin the Puppy, Caterina the Kitten, Marlo the Bunny and Teah the Koala.

What to look for in a quality Kindi Kids doll

It might seem like all Kindi Kids dolls are the same, but they have quite a few differences when it comes to additional accessories or special features. Some also seem to be more durable than others, which is something to keep in mind as you explore your options.

Fun accessories

A quality Kindi Kids doll comes with extras, whether they’re specifically designed for the doll or have a twist on the original, like the matching Scented Sisters. The accessories lend themselves to world-building, offering new ideas for interactive and creative play.

Stunning color schemes

These dolls have bright, luscious hair and outfits that accentuate those same vivid colors. Each Kindi Kids doll, from the top of the head to the tip of the toes, has a splash of fun, eye-catching colors.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kindi Kids doll

It depends on the size and style of the Kindi Kid doll. The “mini” dolls cost $9-$12, while the full-size dolls or multi-doll sets cost between $15-$50.

Kindi Kids doll FAQ

Do Kindi Kids dolls have soft hair or plastic hair?

A. All 10-inch dolls have soft hair, while the 6.5-inch dolls have plastic hair on top with soft hair in a braid or ponytail. The mini dolls only come with plastic hair.

Can the dolls be washed?

A. If the face gets a little dirty, you can use a towel and some warm soapy water to wipe it off gently. Do not put them in the washing machine or submerge them in water.

Can you buy more Kindi Kids outfits?

A. You can change a Kindi Kid doll into different outfits. If you purchase a Kindi Kids Dress Up Friends doll there is usually just one outfit included in the box. If you want more variety, consider purchasing general 10-inch doll clothes, which should fit most doll brands that size.

What’s the best Kindi Kids doll to buy?

Top Kindi Kids doll

Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends Doll

What you need to know: This 10-inch doll comes with two food accessories that you can “feed” to the doll without any mess.

What you’ll love: Jessicake, Donatina, Peppa-Mint, Summer Peaches and Marsha Mello are part of the “Snack Time Friends” line. Each comes with a plastic snack set and colorful candy-themed headband. The doll is well-made, vibrant and cute.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have very durable hair, and you can’t change the hairstyle. Some users notice the hair fell out after rough play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kindi Kids doll for the money

Kindi Kids Fun Time Friends Bella Bow Doll

What you need to know: This 10-inch Bella Bow doll is one of the Kindi Kids Fun Time Friends dolls and comes with a pink bow, a Shopkin teapot and a teacup accessory.

What you’ll love: It’s an adorable, durable doll made from high-quality materials. The soft hair is vibrant and has a beautiful shine to it. The arms and legs move easily, and the clothes are changeable.

What you should consider: It does not come with additional outfits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kindi Kids Scented Sisters Blossom Berri Doll

What you need to know: This 6.5-inch Blossom Beri doll is the “little sister” of the “big sister” doll Berri D’Lish (sold separately.) It comes with a bib and pacifier.

What you’ll love: It blows strawberry-scented kisses when you squeeze its tummy. It’s got a sweet face, soft hair and a removable diaper.

What you should consider: The strawberry scent is not consistent between dolls. Some dolls have a stronger scent than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

