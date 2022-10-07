Order your costume as early as possible to make sure it not only fits but also doesn’t look different from what’s pictured online.

Which Harley Quinn costume is best?

Among the most enduringly popular DC Comics characters is Harley Quinn. For years, she has been consistently among the most common costumes worn. Like Joker, Harley Quinn costumes are surprisingly varied as Harley has been drawn, animated and brought to life in the movies in dozens of ways.

The best Harley Quinn costume is the Charades Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Premium Costume. It’s got all the basics needed to put together an accurate look from the 2016 film “Suicide Squad.”

What to know before you buy a Harley Quinn costume

Design

Harley Quinn’s first appearance was in an episode of “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992. Since then, she’s had dozens of costume changes. Here are some of her best-known looks:

"Batman: The Animated Series": Harley made her debut sporting a red-and-black jester-like costume with a diamond pattern. The diamond pattern and red-and-black alternating color scheme have been a major part of most of her designs since.

"Suicide Squad" (2016): The most popular Harley costume by far comes from this film. It uses a red-and-blue alternating color scheme and leans hard into her obsession with the Joker by way of a "Daddy's Lil Monster" T-shirt.

"The Suicide Squad": Two costumes come from this film. The first is an all-leather biker girl-inspired take on her debut jester look and the second is a red dress with a fluffy sheer skirt and combat boots.

"Birds of Prey": This costume ditches all the usual Harley hallmarks save for red-and-blue dyed hair as a way to signify her newfound freedom from the Joker. It's quirky thanks to a clear plastic vest and caution-tape sleeves.

Batman: Arkham games: There are three Arkham games. Each features a new design for Harley. Arkham Asylum has a nurse-inspired design, Arkham City has an adult take on her debut look and Arkham Knight somewhat mixes the two.

Harleen Quinzel: Before she was thrown into a vat of acid by the Joker, Harley Quinn was a psychiatrist working at Arkham Asylum named Harleen Quinzel. This isn't a popular costume, as it's essentially just a lab coat, but if you show up to a party as Harleen and then make a costume change to Harley, you're sure to make a splash.

What’s included

Harley Quinn costumes can come with almost everything you need or are sold piecemeal. For example, you can find a costume that includes shorts, a shirt and a jacket or you can buy each separately.

What to look for in a quality Harley Quinn costume

Size

Many Halloween costumes don’t use the same sizing ranges as regular clothes, but they do share the same terminology, such as “small” and “large.” As such, make sure to double-check if a costume’s listing includes a sizing chart and scan the user reviews to see how well a size fits people who share your size.

Durability

Most people prefer to wear a different costume every Halloween season, or even between different events in the same season. As such, most costumes, even some of the most expensive, aren’t designed with durability in mind. This can mean they aren’t easy to wash or they rip or tear easily. If you want a Harley Quinn costume you can wear many times, make sure to scan through the user reviews to see how well it holds up over time. You can also check to see if it’s machine washable.

How much you can expect to spend on a Harley Quinn costume

You can find costume pieces for as little as $10-$20. The average Harley costume costs $25-$50. High-quality and complex costumes — especially those with accessories — can cost $100-plus.

Harley Quinn costume FAQ

Are Harley Quinn costumes appropriate for children?

A. Harley Quinn, like most female comic book characters, has a long history of sexualization. As such, most of her costumes meant for adults show more than would be appropriate for children. However, there are a handful of kid-friendly costumes that cover everything. As such, make sure to specify in your online searches that you’re looking for children’s costumes or you could struggle to find what you need.

There are also adult options that show less or even nothing. If you like a costume, but are uncomfortable with certain elements, you can always make changes that still fit with the character. For example, you can wear tights instead of fishnet stockings or a jacket that matches the colors of the costume.

What’s the best Harley Quinn costume to buy?

Top Harley Quinn costume

Charades “Suicide Squad” Harley Quinn Premium Costume

What you need to know: This high-quality costume piece collection includes everything you need.

What you’ll love: This set includes the Daddy’s Lil Monster T-shirt, matching blue-and-red short shorts and jacket and a belt. The shirt and shorts are polyester while the jacket is polyester with a little spandex for stretch and fit. It comes in five sizes.

What you should consider: To go the extra mile in accuracy you need to purchase fishnet stockings, film-accurate shoes and either a wig or some blue and red hair dye.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harley Quinn costume for the money

Bioworld “Suicide Squad” Harley Quinn Daddy’s Lil Monster Juniors Raglan T-shirt

What you need to know: This T-shirt is the perfect quick-and-easy costume for casual events.

What you’ll love: The shirt is made from half cotton and half polyester for softness, comfort and durability. You can wear it as a normal T-shirt once your Halloween event is over. It comes in seven sizes from extra-small to 3XL.

What you should consider: A few customers found the material a little thin. Others found it a little tight and suggested ordering a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rubie’s DC Superheroes Girl’s Harley Quinn Costume

What you need to know: This is an excellent complete costume for children.

What you’ll love: This costume set includes a shirt with puffy sleeves, plenty of sequins and a popped collar, jean shorts with attached stockings, a studded belt and wristband, an eye mask and red and blue hair pieces. It comes in three sizes with a sizing chart to help find the perfect fit.

What you should consider: A few purchaser’s children had troubles with stitching in the crotch area that rubbed uncomfortably. Others disliked the hair clips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

