Which Mini Brand toy is best?

Mini Brands miniaturizes everyday items into realistic pint-size models that people are obsessing over. Thanks to TikTok, Mini Brands went viral in 2019, attracting the attention of individuals of all ages. It is hard not to adore a teeny-tiny bottle of hot sauce or a miniature Breyers ice cream tub, and the mystery aspect makes it all the more fun. The maker of Mini Brands, ZURA toys, is constantly miniaturizing new items, so grab yourself a 5 Surprise Mini Brands Capsule and begin your collection.

What to know before you buy a Mini Brands toy

What you can expect from Mini Brands

There is nothing quite like the joy of holding teeny-tiny everyday objects in your hand, which is why Mini Brands quickly became the top-selling toy in the United States. Kids, teenagers and even adults are obsessed with these smaller-than-life items, and it is not hard to see why people can’t get enough of these miniatures.

Mini Brands are collectible, nostalgic and have an element of surprise—the perfect trio for a successful toy, one that only continues to keep consumers engaged with new items and special editions. When purchasing a Mini Brands mystery ball, you never know what you will get, and the number of brand possibilities adds to that excitement.

Use

You can use them as part of a dollhouse or for a kid to play shop. You can’t actually use or eat the Mini Brands miniatures—they are strictly figurines, with no edible qualities.

Many see these toys as collectibles, not toys, so the primary use of Mini Brands is to grow and display your collection. But remember, true to its word, Mini Brands are mini, so remember to be careful with them around small children and animals.

Organizing Mini Brands

You can store them safely in small food containers, a collectors case or get creative and put together a display. Create a proper place for your Mini Brands and discover the joy of organizing and admiring your collection.

Theme

Mini Brands started with collections of miniature household and food name-brand products establishing a grocery shopping theme. Since then, the toy company has added a Toy Mini Brands line which is exactly as it sounds—popular toys made mini.

What to look for in a quality Mini Brands toy

Scale

The scale across the line is not always consistent, but most items are close to a 1/6 scale. For reference, Mini Brands are often less than 2 inches tall and will mimic a brand’s shape and packaging.

Rarity

Each package has a checklist of all the brands featured in the series, allowing collectors to track what they need to complete the collection. Rare Mini Brands are often metallic or glow-in-the-dark.

How much can you expect to spend on Mini Brands?

For one 5 Surprise Mini Brands ball, expect to spend $7-$11.

Mini Brands toy FAQ

What can you get in a 5 Surprise, and how many series are there?

A. Currently, there are three Mini Brands series and one Toy Mini Brands series. There are more than 70 brands to collect in Series 2, including extras such as mini grocery carts and bags to go with the grocery-shopping theme.

Why are Mini Brands so popular?

A. Mini Brands capitalized on the unboxing trend, and with viral videos like a hamster eating a tiny burrito, there was a market of miniature-loving people. There is a sense of appreciation for the craftsmanship of small items. These tiny items bring so much joy because their cuteness triggers a childlike response in adults, and their detail is something to admire.

What’s the best Mini Brand toy to buy?

Top Mini Brands toy

5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule Real Miniature Brands Collectible Toy

What you need to know: To experience what made Mini Brands popular, you must get the 5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsules. The innovative packaging adds to the experience by building the suspense as you unwrap five different tiny products.

What you’ll love: This two-pack option gives you two mystery capsules instead of one, resulting in a total of 10 new minis to add to your collection.

What you should consider: The packs are separated by series, which means you can’t mix the series. Some customers ended up with duplicate items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mini Brands toy for the money

5 Surprise – Mini Brands Mini Mart

What you need to know: When purchasing the Mini Brands Mini Mart, you get four mystery minis and a mini store with mini shopping carts, baskets and shelves.

What you’ll love: The Mini Mart provides a fun and easy way to display your collection by adding new items to the shelves as your collection grows. This kit has the necessary items to start a mini-mart, plus four mini brands to stock shelves.

What you should consider: To customize your mart, you have to continue purchasing 5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsules.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

5 Surprise Mini Brands Collectors Case

What you need to know: Start at the beginning with this Series 1 Mini Brands Collectors Case that can store up to 30 of your favorite mini brands.

What you’ll love: This carrying case lets you easily display and store your minis, and comes with two mystery Mini Brands hidden inside.

What you should consider: To complete the set, you have to continue to purchase Series 1 Mini Brands Mystery Capsules.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bailey Gates writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.