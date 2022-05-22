Which King Ghidorah toy is best?

King Ghidorah is one of Godzilla’s greatest foes — and an occasional ally — as well as one of the most recognizable kaiju monsters of all time. Kaiju translates to “strange beast” in English. The three-headed dragon with golden scales can fly, constrict its foes and even gain energy from eating them. Each era of Godzilla films features a slightly different King Ghidorah with unique abilities and a different backstory.

King Ghidorah has received a lot of attention since the 2019 film “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” where it was the main antagonist. The BANDAI Godzilla Movie Monster Series King Ghidorah 2019 Soft Vinyl Figure is the best available King Ghidorah toy due to its realistic aesthetics, official licensing and collectability.

What to know before you buy a King Ghidorah toy

Play vs. collecting

People buy toys either to collect them or to play with them. Buying a smaller action figure or something with movable parts is more likely to satisfy children. They might also really want Godzilla, since it is the protagonist and most famous kaiju monster.

Collectors appreciate officially licensed toys that look authentic. Movable parts and functionality will not likely be as much of a factor since the toy sits on a shelf as a set piece.

History

King Ghidorah is one of Godzilla’s greatest adversaries. Despite playing a role as one of the ancient guardians of Japan in the millennium era, King Ghidorah is usually portrayed as an evil monster with great powers. Some iterations of King Ghidorah see the hydra-esque monster commanding the other creatures to destroy Godzilla and the humans.

Most people prefer the protagonists like Godzilla and Mothra, but collectors also want all the antagonistic kaijus as well.

Special editions

Most collectible toys don’t have long print runs, and they eventually become rare and hard to find. Toho is the Japanese distribution company in charge of many kaiju films, including Godzilla. Many toys are licensed by Toho or other famous manufacturers. These toys are collectible, and some toys and products are launched to celebrate special events, like the release of a new film.

What to look for in a quality King Ghidorah toy

Authenticity and brand

Godzilla has been around since the 1950s, and there have been tons of toys and products representing the King of Monsters. Some of them, like toys made by Toho or BANDAI, are authentic and guaranteed to be high quality. Others might be cheap knockoffs or low-quality action figures cheaply made and breakable.

Exclusive or part of a set

Because Godzilla is the main character, there are many toy sets that include some of the character’s greatest foes, like Mechagodzilla, Battra and King Ghidorah. These sets feature all the toys in one package or advertise them as being sold separately.

There are also individual toys made for Godzilla, King Ghidorah and the other famous kaiju. The larger toys are often stand-alone items, but it’s always a good idea to check, especially if you or the person receiving the gift is a collector. Generally, the listing page has information about whether it’s part of a set.

Toy style

There are many styles of King Ghidorah toys you can buy.

Vinyl figures include a small amount of plastic inside a steel mold, and then they go through a spinning process. The spinning process forces the plastic to conform to the shape of the steel mold, creating the shape of the toy. Vinyl toys are usually a little bit more expensive since the process is more intensive.

Action figures are usually small and posable, sometimes having movable body parts. While they can vary in size, they tend to be smaller than some of the bigger vinyl toys. They don’t usually exceed 4 inches in height.

Plush are more like dolls. They are very soft and fluffy with an even softer stuffing. Common materials used for stuffing include cotton, straw, synthetic fiber and wool. Plushies can vary from small dolls that can fit in the palm of your hand to the size of a young child.

Figures and figurines are general terms for all types of action figures. However, figurines are smaller than figures.

How much you can expect to spend on a King Ghidorah toy

King Ghidorah toys can range quite a bit in price. You can spend $15-$400, depending on the material and other features of the toy.

King Ghidorah toy FAQ

What Godzilla movies featured King Ghidorah?

A. Including cameo appearances and still footage, King Ghidorah has been featured in nine different Godzilla movies. This character is one of the only monsters to have made an appearance in every era of Godzilla films. Some of his most notable appearances were in “Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster,” “Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Where does King Ghidorah come from?

A. King Ghidorah has different origin stories, but the character is considered an extraterrestrial dragon capable of destroying planets. Another origin story has King Ghidorah being genetically engineered in the future in order to equalize power on Earth.

What’s the best King Ghidorah toy to buy?

Top King Ghidorah toy

BANDAI Godzilla Movie Monster Series King Ghidorah 2019 Soft Vinyl Figure

What you need to know: This is an accurate 12-inch vinyl figure of King Ghidorah from the movie “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

What you’ll love: This is officially licensed by BANDAI. It makes a great collector’s piece. The soft vinyl figure has well-constructed parts and it’s faithful to the film.

What you should consider: There’s no official box with this toy, so if you’re buying it as a gift, you may need to box it yourself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top King Ghidorah toy for the money

King Ghidorah Building Toy for Kids

What you need to know: This is a constructible King Ghidorah toy with movable parts and realistic features.

What you’ll love: Children get to build their own toy with this figure made for kids ages 5-12. You can collect all the toys in the set, including Godzilla and King Kong. This toy is made of ABS material that’s nontoxic.

What you should consider: Collectors and adults may want to pass on this one since it has a less realistic appearance and is explicitly made for children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Toho King Ghidorah Godzilla 28-Inch Official Plush

What you need to know: This is a giant King Ghidorah plush doll officially licensed by Toho.

What you’ll love: This plushie is an adorable version of King Ghidorah made for die-hard Godzilla fans. It can withstand play and makes a great sleep companion. The official licensing makes it very collectible.

What you should consider: This is a very expensive plush due to the size and licensing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

