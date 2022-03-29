Which pink Care Bear toys are best?

Since the 1980s, Care Bears have been an iconic brand. They are easily recognized for their bright colors, creative designs and the symbols on their bellies. If you’re looking for a huggable pink Care Bear toy, check out the Care Bears Plush Love-A-Lot Bear. This adorable 14-inch bear symbolizes love and happiness and is super soft, making it ideal for snuggling.

What to know before you buy a pink Care Bear toy

Characters

In 1981, when the animated show came out, there were originally 10 Care Bear characters, including the peach Friend Bear and the green Good Luck Bear. Each one had a special power or personality trait displayed with a symbol on their belly.

Now, there are dozens of characters, including two main pink Care Bears. The Cheer Bear has a rainbow on her belly, while Love-A-Lot has a heart design on hers.

Age range

Most Care Bears are made for people who are at least four years old. The ones made for young children usually have a more cartoonish or cute design than those made for older audiences. There are also mainstream designs for older fans of the show who want something nostalgic.

If you’re getting a bear as a gift for a child, check if it mentions an intended age range first. Some Care Bears come with smaller components that can be dangerous if swallowed, such as coins.

Collectibility

Similar to other stuffed animals, most Care Bears are made for fun and comfort, or for children to cuddle with when they go to sleep. However, there are also collectible items for older fans. If you want to add to your collection of vintage toys, there are several pink Care Bear toys. These usually come in a sealed box you can use to preserve and display them on a shelf.

There are also some collectible packs of Care Bears. These often include multiple characters from the animated series. Whether you get an individual toy or a set, the collectible versions will typically boast a classic design.

Fun and benefits

Care Bear toys are a great way to teach kids problem-solving and creative play. Since each one represents a specific skill or feeling, they can also be used to help children learn to express themselves. For example, the pink Cheer Bear can be used to show love.

Also, Care Bears can support healthy coping skills and social development. The plushy versions are easy to hug and make for an irreplaceable toy that provides unconditional love and support. Plus, since the bears have their own personalities, children can play make-believe together with them.

What to look for in a quality pink Care Bear toy

Construction

Most pink Care Bear toys are constructed from plush fabric, cotton, polyester or a blend. These bears are usually durable enough to withstand rough play and being dragged around the house. Plushy toys are also ideal for hugging, making them a great choice for those who love teddy bears.

There are also hard plastic toys, which are sturdier than stuffed animals. They’re also often waterproof and resistant to stains, making them great for outdoor use.

Size

Since most are made for children, pink Care Bear toys are usually small enough for tiny hands to hold. They’re also lightweight for toddlers and school-aged kids to carry around. Many of these toys are between 8 and 12 inches tall. But there are also jumbo-sized bears, which are between 24 and 36 inches tall.

Modern vs. vintage

If you’re looking for a classic look, there are vintage Care Bears available, too. These toys have a more authentic design that features round, small eyes and the original symbols on the bears’ bellies. Vintage bears usually come in pastels or duller hues rather than bright colors.

Modern toys, meanwhile, often have big eyes that give them a more expressive face. Some come in rainbow colors, but even the solid colors are generally more vivid.

Care Bear toys often have a tag that lists the year they were first produced. A vintage pink bear, for example, will have a label from the early 1980s to 1991 and will list the original manufacturer, Kenner. Toys created after this period are usually made by Play-Along Toys.

Cleaning

Most modern stuffed animals, including Care Bear toys, can be washed in a machine on a gentle cycle and dried on low heat. When washing a plush toy, make sure the filling is completely dry to prevent mold or a musty smell. Avoid excessive cleaning or washing them with other items since this could result in fading or loosened stitches.

Plastic bears are hand-wash only. Simply use a cloth with warm water and liquid detergent to gently spot clean them.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink Care Bear toy

Most plush pink Care Bear toys cost $10-$25. Vintage models or collectibles usually cost $25-$100.

Pink Care Bear toy FAQ

Are Care Bears worth collecting?

A. Some of the older vintage bears are worth hundreds of dollars. Those that are still in the original packaging and in peak condition go for even more than that, making them both rare and valuable. Even if you don’t go for those, collecting the bears can still be a fun hobby.

What other Care Bear toys and accessories are there?

A. Besides the original 10 Care Bears, there are also 29 newer characters to collect and play with. There are also Care Bear clothes, such as shirts and pajamas, blankets and luggage.

What’s the best pink Care Bear toy to buy?

Top pink Care Bear toy

Care Bears 14-Inch Medium Plush Love-A-Lot Bear

What you need to know: This modern-looking Care Bear has a friendly face, two adorable heart symbols on the tummy and is great for holding or playing with.

What you’ll love: Love-A-Lot represents love and helping those in need, making her a great bear for kids. This toy is 14 inches tall, soft and huggable.

What you should consider: Some of the bears have a few loose stitches around the arms and legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pink Care Bear toy for the money

Care Bears Cheer Bear Bean Plush

What you need to know: This ultra-soft plushie has a highly expressive face and a vivid color scheme, making it perfect for kids ages 4 and up.

What you’ll love: Coming in at 9 inches, this bear has a bright rainbow on its belly and hearts on its feet to indicate happiness and love. It’s one of six collectible items.

What you should consider: It’s on the small side and doesn’t hold up well to rough play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Care Bears Cheer Bear Interactive Collectible Figure

What you need to know: This interactive Care Bear figurine is ideal for children ages 4 to 15 who want something durable that isn’t a plushie.

What you’ll love: With more than 50 reactions, this toy makes playtime fun and interesting. The bear can tell jokes, share hilarious phrases and lights up at the belly. It also comes with a collectible Cheer Bear coin.

What you should consider: It’s constructed from hard plastic and is smaller than the more huggable plushies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

