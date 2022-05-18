Which De’Longhi espresso machine is best?

Italy is the home of espresso, so it makes sense to opt for a De’Longhi espresso machine. With roughly three decades of experience making espresso machines and a good reputation overall, De’Longhi is a solid choice, but picking the best can seem daunting.

Learning more about De’Longhi espresso makers will make it easier to find the right one for you, whatever your budget and requirements.

Types of espresso machines

De’Longhi makes two types of espresso machines: automatic and super-automatic.

Automatic

Automatic espresso machines make espresso at the press of a button, so you don’t need to concern yourself with timings or use a manual pump. While they can have built-in grinders, you usually still control the grinder and tamp the ground coffee manually. Plus, you’ll need to use the steamer arm to make any specialty drinks.

Super-automatic

Super-automatic machines are capable of making espresso, and usually other specialty drinks, from start to finish. You can expect the machine to grind the beans and foam the milk internally, so you just need to press one button and wait for your drink to be made for you.

De’Longhi espresso machine features

Steamer arm

Many De’Longhi espresso machines have a steamer arm to froth milk. If you want to make any specialty drinks, such as cappuccinos and flat whites, you’ll need a machine with a steamer arm. That said, super-automatic machines usually have integrated milk frothers, so you don’t have to foam your own milk.

Tamping station

Properly tamping your ground coffee in your portafilter before pulling a shot of espresso results in a better-tasting brew. Some De’Longhi machines have built-in tamping stations, but if not, you’ll need to buy a coffee tamper separately.

Temperature settings

On high-end espresso makers from De’Longhi, you may find a range of temperature settings to choose from. This lets you tailor your espresso according to bean type and roast since some react better to particular temperatures. If you’re unsure which temperature settings to use, this is a good opportunity to experiment and see what works well and what doesn’t.

Drinks menu

If you choose a super-automatic espresso maker, you may have a digital display with a drinks menu. Simply pick your drink of choice and the machine will do all the hard work for you, from grinding beans to pulling a shot of espresso to foaming milk in the correct quantity and density. This is a great choice for anyone who loves specialty coffees but is intimidated by using a steamer arm.

What’s the difference between cheap and expensive espresso machines?

The cheapest espresso machines from De’Longhi cost under $100, while the most expensive cost over $2,000, so what’s the difference?

While even the cheapest models produce enough pressure to pull a good shot of espresso, one major difference is in the consistency of pressure and temperature. These elements must remain consistent through the whole process for a high-quality espresso, but it costs more to create a machine capable of this. As such, you’ll get significantly better results from a pricier machine.

There’s also the issue of build quality — more expensive machines are made from better quality parts and materials and therefore last longer. Plus, some of the most expensive machines are super-automatic or have high-end features, such as built-in burr grinders or temperature control settings.

However, as you reach higher price points, the return on investment diminishes. The difference in espresso quality between a $100 machine and a $1,000 machine is huge but is much less pronounced between a $1,000 machine and a $2,000 machine.

Best De’Longhi espresso machines

De’Longhi Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

This basic espresso machine is perfect if you’re looking for an affordable version. It has a steamer arm to froth milk for cappuccinos and lattes. Sold by Amazon

De’Longhi Dedica Deluxe Automatic Espresso Machine

With sleek good looks and a sturdy build, this is an excellent midrange choice. The automatic controls are easy to use and the steamer arm lets you make specialty drinks. Sold by Amazon

De’Longhi La Specialista Maestro Espresso Machine

If you’re looking for a professional quality espresso machine, it’s a perfect choice. The built-in burr grinder has eight settings, while the active temperature control helps you get the best from your beans. Sold by Amazon

De’Longhi Dinamica with LatteCrema Espresso Machine

You can make a range of specialty drinks at the press of a button with this super-automatic espresso machine. It does everything for you, from grinding beans to foaming milk. Sold by Amazon

