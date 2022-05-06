Which sunscreens on Dermstore are best?

Skin care trends come and go, but one step that should always be part of your routine is sunscreen. Sunscreen helps protect your skin from damage and signs of aging caused by UV radiation, but more importantly, it reduces your risk of skin cancer. Here are seven trusted sunscreens you can find on Dermstore to add to your skin care routine.

Why wear sunscreen?

Dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen daily, even if you don’t plan to be outside. Here’s why:

Sunburn isn’t just painful: it’s an inflammatory response to a radiation burn that’s caused cellular damage.

Protecting your skin from UV radiation lowers your risk of skin cancers.

Sunscreen shields your skin cells from free-radical damage and hyperpigmentation.

By blocking UV radiation, sunscreen helps prevent the breakdown of collagen and elastin, delaying the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

What to look for in sunscreen

Sunscreen formulation

Skin cancer, including potentially fatal melanoma, can occur in all skin tones, so it’s important to shop for a strong sunscreen that you’re likely to wear consistently. According to dermatologists, the best sunscreen is the one you’ll use every day. Whether you prefer tinted or traditional, chemical or mineral, spray or lotion, choose a formula you like so you’re guaranteed to use it often.

Physical vs. chemical sunscreen

There are drawbacks and advantages to both physical and chemical sunscreen ingredients. Chemical sunscreens are absorbed by the skin while physical sunscreen sits on the surface to reflect UV rays.

Chemical sunscreens appear more transparent on the skin so that you won’t worry about a white cast. However, chemical sunscreen ingredients such as avobenzone and oxybenzone are more likely to irritate sensitive skin. These chemicals may negatively impact ocean ecosystems when they wash off in the water.

Physical or mineral sunscreen ingredients such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are less likely to be irritating and are reef-safe, but they may leave a visible white cast, particularly on deeper skin tones.

UVA and UVB protection

The SPF label on a sunscreen identifies how well the sunscreen protects your skin from UVB rays, but UVA rays can damage skin as well. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least 30 SPF. Some sunscreens also offer blue light protection if you’re frequently in front of a screen.

Best sunscreens on Dermstore

Top sunscreen

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50

What you need to know: This tinted mineral sunscreen is formulated for all skin types and protects against UVA and UVB rays.

What you’ll love: Plankton extract helps strengthen the skin barrier and protect skin from UV-induced stress. The sunscreen’s iron oxide spheres can flatter many skin tones. It’s water-resistant for up to 40 minutes.

What you should consider: The watery consistency can be challenging to apply. It only comes in one shade.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top sunscreen for the money

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60

What you need to know: Offering an impressive SPF 60, this sunscreen absorbs quickly and gives skin a velvety finish.

What you’ll love: The formula combines antioxidants with chemical sunscreen ingredients for additional environmental protection. It’s non-comedogenic and free from sulfates and parabens.

What you should consider: For some users, this sunscreen felt too heavy and greasy.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Best reef-safe sunscreens on Dermstore

Top reef-safe sunscreen

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50

What you need to know: Sweep this hydrating, tinted mineral formula over bare skin or makeup for SPF 50 protection.

What you’ll love: This brush-on formula is portable for travel and provides UVA, UVB and blue light protection. It comes in four shades and gives skin a blurred, mattified finish.

What you should consider: The shade range is somewhat limited. It can be hard to tell if you’ve applied enough for safe coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top reef-safe sunscreen for the money

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF 30

What you need to know: The lightweight, broad-spectrum formula also protects against blue light, and its skin care ingredients make it a good pick for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: Ingredients such as green tea, hyaluronic acid and mushroom extracts soothe and hydrate skin while reducing oiliness. It contains non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging.

What you should consider: Since it’s a physical sunscreen, it may be visible on deeper skin tones. Not everyone is a fan of its herbal scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Worth checking out

EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 44

What you need to know: This tinted mineral formula is moisturizing, noncomedogenic and safe for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: EltaMD is the brand most recommended by dermatologists. This formula is safe for everyday use and contains hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. It’s a good pick if you have mature or dry skin.

What you should consider: It only comes in one shade and some users preferred more pigmented coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Best sunscreens for melanated skin on Dermstore

Top Dermstore sunscreen for melanated skin

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

What you need to know: This oil-free formula from an established brand disappears into skin despite containing zinc oxide sun.

What you’ll love: This sunscreen is specially formulated to soothe and protect sensitive and acne-prone skin. It includes niacinamide, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. It’s cruelty-free and fragrance-free.

What you should consider: It may pill under makeup. Its sun protection comes partly from chemical ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

Top Dermstore sunscreen for melanated skin for the money

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

What you need to know: This broad-spectrum formula applies transparently and also works as a makeup primer.

What you’ll love: This weightless, oil-free sunscreen contains red algae for blue light protection, frankincense for skin resilience and meadowfoam seed for hydration. It’s cruelty-free and unscented.

What you should consider: Some users with oily skin had trouble with its consistency, which is similar to a silicone primer.

Where to buy: Sold by Dermstore

