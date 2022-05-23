With cutting-edge technology available at our fingertips, it’s no surprise that an increasing number of people are favoring online shopping over crowded brick-and-mortar stores. Year after year, popular shopping holidays such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day seem to get bigger and better.

While there are no official days set for Amazon Prime Day 2022, it’s never too early to start preparing. However, it isn’t easy to assemble your list and make a plan when you’re not sure what items will see the most significant discounts. Based on previous years, here are the products you should wait to buy until Prime Day 2022.

What to know about Prime Day 2022

After starting as a one-day event to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday in July 2015, Prime Day has since morphed into a 48-hour mega-sales event rivaling Black Friday. However, Prime Day sales focus primarily on Amazon-specific products, including Ring doorbells, Fire tablets and Echo devices, along with discounted memberships for Prime, Kindle or Amazon Music.

When is Prime Day 2022

While Prime Day is historically held in July, shipping and logistics issues during the past two years have caused the two-day event to move to October in 2020 and June in 2021. However, Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will move back to its July slot.

How to participate in Prime Day

Prime Day is Amazon’s way of thanking its current members while simultaneously gaining new ones. So, the best way to participate in all of the deep discounts during the two-day event is to sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up for a free trial and choose a monthly or yearly option. However, there will still be a few sales available to non-Prime members.

How to save big on Prime Day

Do your research

Whether you’re a list person or prefer to go with the flow, knowing what items you’re looking for is the best way to save big on Prime Day. With so many products discounted during the 48-hour window, having a list will help you narrow the search and weed out items that don’t interest you.

Shop the whole event

While it’s generally true that the “early bird gets the worm,” that’s not how Prime Day operates. Rather than all sales being available at midnight on day one of Prime Day, deals are interspersed throughout the 48-hour event. So, the deal you really want might not be available until the second day.

Act fast

Between lightning deals that last mere minutes and limited inventory, Prime Day deals are known to go fast. This means if you see a great deal on an item and are sure it’s the best price around, act fast.

Ask Alexa

With Alexa, shopping on Prime Day has never been easier. In fact, you don’t even have to open up your phone or computer. Instead, ask Alexa, “What are my deals?” to hear about the best deals of the day. You can even ask Alexa to purchase the item right then. Plus, there should be a few Alexa-only discounts during Prime Day.

Best products to buy on Prime Day 2022

E-readers

Kindle Oasis

With a seven-inch flush-front display that can be adjusted from white to amber light, this Kindle reads like actual paper with minimal strain on the eyes. Additionally, the IPX8 rating means you can use it in the bath or by the pool and not worry about dropping it in the water.

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite features 10 weeks of battery life, 20% faster page turns and a glare-free display so you can read in the brightest sun. It’s also designed to withstand accidental immersion in water and can be paired with Bluetooth headphones or a speaker to listen to audiobooks.

Sold by Amazon

Fire devices

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick is a popular item on Prime Day when it’s usually at its lowest price of the year. This model allows you to experience 4K Ultra HD movies or TV shows and comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

With parental controls that allow you to filter content, set time limits and give access to apps, this kids tablet is ideal for kids of all ages. As a bonus, it comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, which provides over 20,000 apps, games, books and educational content.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 8 Tablet

Older kids and adults will appreciate this model, which is ideal for reading e-books, watching movies or TV shows, checking email and making to-do lists. It connects with Alexa for hands-free mode and has up to 12 hours of battery life.

Sold by Amazon

Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series

Those looking into the Fire TV should wait to purchase until Prime Day, as we’re likely to see steep discounts. It allows viewers to watch all of their favorite streaming services in 4K Ultra HD with just the touch of a button or by asking Alexa.

Sold by Amazon

Echo devices

Echo Auto

Make driving safer with this hands-free device that adds Alexa to your car. Ask Alexa to do just about anything, such as play music from a streaming service, make a call, add an item to your to-do list or turn your lights on at home when you get home from work.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot 4th Generation

As Amazon’s most popular smart speaker and its newest model, there’s a good chance it will be heavily discounted on Prime Day. With this compact device, you can set an alarm, ask Alexa to play music and control your entire smart home.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Studio

This smart device features five speakers that add depth and produce powerful bass while automatically sensing the acoustics and adapting to any room. You can also ask Alexa to stream songs from Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Music and other streaming services.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 15

Those looking to upgrade to Amazon’s newest smart display will want to keep an eye on the Echo Show 15 during Prime Day sales. It features a 15.6-inch HD smart display, Alexa-powered widgets to keep the family organized and a photo frame feature that displays albums from Facebook or Amazon Photos.

Sold by Amazon

Smart home devices

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Made with Honeywell Home Thermostat Technology, you can be sure this smart thermostat is a reliable option. It allows you to control the temperature and monitor HVAC energy usage from your smartphone.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

The Ring Video Doorbell is always a hot item on Prime Day, and this upgraded model features advanced motion detection and built-in Alexa greetings. Plus, you can have alerts sent directly to your phone, tablet or computer.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

With this smart plug, you can control the lights, fan, coffee maker and other appliances without touching a single button. As a bonus, they’re straightforward to install and have a compact design that keeps your second outlet clear.

Sold by Amazon

