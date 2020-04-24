Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
Furrever Friends Friday 4/24/20 Part 2
Video
Top Stories
Two colorful recipes to try at home
Video
Furrever Friends Friday 4/24/20 Part 1
Video
Stay-at-home order extended 30 days, business owners worried their shops won’t survive
Video
Peoria County Board members vote to close Heddington Oaks
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner: Homemade football workouts from Peoria High School
Video
Top Stories
Extra Effort: Notre Dame’s Mackenzie Schuler Gives of Her Time
Video
Kurt’s Korner for April 22, 2020: A new twist on some old favorites
Video
ISU All-American James Robinson Hoping For NFL Draft Call
Video
Adam Miller Finally Signs with Illini
Video
Community
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Open For Business
Contests
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Marketplace
Lottery
Support Local
Stronger Together
Restaurant Guide
Local Hiring Guide
Senior Salutes 2020
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
Senior Salutes 2020
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
Pritzker extends stay-at-home order through May, requires masks in public
Video
Stay-at-home order extended 30 days, business owners worried their shops won’t survive
Video
Stimulus checks: Why you may see ‘status not available’ on IRS website
Video
Nurse creates special mask for deaf father
Video
Weather
Latest Local News
Furrever Friends Friday 4/24/20 Part 2
Video
Two colorful recipes to try at home
Video
Furrever Friends Friday 4/24/20 Part 1
Video
More Local News