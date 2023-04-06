Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
44°
Sign Up
Peoria
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
Illinois News
Illinois Governor Debates
National News
Political News
Politics from The Hill
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Together We Rise
Mr. Food
Automotive News
Press Releases
Coronavirus
Newsletter
Top Stories
ISU receives Early Childhood Preparation Grant
No injuries reported in vehicular hijacking Wednesday
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Fulton …
Video
College/Prep Sports Recap: April 5, 2023
Video
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Storm Training 101
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
CIProud Blitz
Top Stories
College/Prep Sports Recap: April 5, 2023
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap: April 4, 2023
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap: April 3, 2023
Video
“She always had a smile” Dunlap softball remembers …
Video
College sports recap: April 1, 2023
Video
Prep Sports Recap: April 1, 2023
Video
Community
CI Heroes
CI Road Trip
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Loving Living Local
Flashback Friday
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
Senior Salutes 2023
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Contests
Search
Please enter a search term.
Senior Salutes 2023
Latest Local News
ISU receives Early Childhood Preparation Grant
No injuries reported in vehicular hijacking Wednesday
1 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Fulton …
View All Local News