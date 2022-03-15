Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) –– There are many different things you can do to be prepared when severe weather strikes. There could be situations in which you may be stranded or stuck and forced to survive on your own for days. Here are the basic items you should have in your emergency kit courtesy of ready.gov/kit.
Your Basic Disaster Supply Kit
Its best to store your supply kit items in airtight plastic bags and store those bags in one or two easy to carry bins or duffel bags. Here are things you should consider adding to your kit.
- 3 Day supply of water for drinking and sanitation
- One gallon per person per day (a family of 4 should have 12 gallons stored)
- Non-perishable food
- Manual can opener
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene
- Local maps & compass
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
- Important family documents saved electronically or in a waterproof container
- Insurance policies
- Identification
- Bank account records
Additional Supplies to Consider
- Prescription medications
- Non-prescription medications (pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids & laxatives)
- Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution
- Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, and diaper rash cream
- Pet food and extra water for your pet
- Cash or traveler’s checks
- Sleeping bags
- Change of cloths and sturdy shoes
- Fire extinguisher
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle
- Jumper Cables
- Flares or reflective triangle
- Ice scraper
- Car cell phone charger
- Blanket
- Map
- Cat litter or sand for tire traction
- Half tank of gas
- Food and water for long trips or when you could be headed into inclement weather