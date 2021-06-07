Shootin’ the Breeze with Your Local Weather Authority Episode 14 Reference Page

One this episode Chris, Molly, and Adam pay tribute to the 10th anniversary of the deadly 2011 Joplin tornado by listen to David Smith’s story of survival during the horrific event.

David tells his story of the moments before and hours after the storm, the impacts it had on the community, and of the people he knew that didn’t survive.

Here are some spots to learn more about the deadly 2011 tornado:

NWS Springfield 10th Commemoration of the Joplin Tornado

NWS Springfield 1 year Storm Analysis

To hear a brief post story interview between Adam and David Smith watch below:

