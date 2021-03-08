Shootin’ the Breeze with Your Local Weather Authority Episode 2 Reference Page

On this week’s episode Chris, Molly, and Adam talk about weather in the media. From books, movies, video games, and more!

Adam referenced a book he had been reading. “Storm Kings: The Untold History of America’s First Tornado Chasers” by Lee Sandlin. The book is about severe weather in Colonial America. This includes how the term “tornado” came to be and one of the first known storm chases in what is now the U.S. on horseback.

All three Meteorologists talked about their love for the 1996 film “Twister”and even found clips on YouTube to comment on and laugh about. Along

Molly and Adam discussed how far video games have come in the last 20 or so years, especially with regards to weather.

If you want to learn more about some of the media we talked about check out these links!

Lee Sandlin’s book “Storm Kings: The Untold History of America’s First Tornado Chasers”

1996 movie “Twister” Facebook page