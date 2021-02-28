Shootin’ the Breeze with Your Local Weather Authority Episode 5 Reference Page

A rare lightning storm crackles over Mitchell’s Cove in Santa Cruz, California around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The severe storm system rolled through the San Francisco and Monterey Bay area early Sunday, packing a combination of dry lightning and high winds that triggered wildfires throughout the region. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)

On this episode Chris, Molly, and Adam are getting ready for Severe Weather season. The week of March 1st through March 5th is Severe Weather Preparedness/Awareness Week in the state of Illinois. Each day a different topic on severe weather will be the focused on from National Weather Service offices that cover the Prairie State. Your Local Weather Authority interviewed Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chris Miller at the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln, IL.

Chris was able to talk about the types of severe weather we get in Central Illinois, some statistics behind the storms, and what we can do to get ready before storms strike.

This year spotter training with he Lincoln office will be virtual. There are seven sessions between March and April this year. Sessions are free to attend and take two hours to complete. Pre-registration is required before attending.

Click here to pick out a session that works for you!