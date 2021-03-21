Shootin’ the Breeze with Your Local Weather Authority Episode 6 Reference Page

FILE – This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter announced on Friday March 20, 2021 it will establish a legal entity in Turkey in order to continue operating in the country, which passed a controversial social media law last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

This episode Your Local Weather Authority is talking about HYPE and Social Media “Mediaologists” and what to look for when seeing their posts.

The group talked about how some social media pages post one single frame of a model run and seem to call it a forecast. Some of those posts can get tons of shares and likes. The three meteorologists discussed how this can incite hype, fear, and panic in those who aren’t avid weather enthusiasts. It doesn’t tell the whole story and gives the public the view that it is what will happen.

Chris, Molly, and Adam all agreed that while they appreciate the enthusiasm for weather forecasting and in no way want to discourage that, there has to be some context and mention of uncertainty within the forecast.

