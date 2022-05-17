The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD0 — Founded more than 50 years ago, Camp Kearney is the result of a vision given to long-time South Side Mission worker Margaret Kearney.

Margaret wanted to provide a Christ-centered camping experience for the children of South Side Mission, and it became a reality through the hard work and generosity of many people.

Camp Kearney has expanded its ministry and now offers a free week-long summer camp experience to about 400 children from inner-city Peoria and rural Central Illinois each summer.

An additional 600 children visit Camp Kearney each summer through the day camp program.

Camp Dates

JUNE 13-17

Adventure Camp 1: 8-11 years old

JUNE 20-24

Adventure Camp 2: 10-13 years old

JUNE 27 -JULY 1

Teen Camp: 13-15 years old

JULY 6-8

Jr. Adventure Camp: 6-8 years old

JULY 11-15

Adventure Camp 3: 9-12 years old

JULY 18-22

Adventure Camp 4: 8-11 years old

JULY 25-29

Adventure Camp 5: 8-12 years old 10-13

Transportation Details

It will be a Monday drop-off and Friday pick-up, with the exception being our Jr Adventure camp with a Wednesday drop-off and Friday pick-up.