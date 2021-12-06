Carlson’s Jewelry offers unique custom jewelry experience

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s bringing in a sentimental piece of family jewelry, or customizing a brand new item, Carlson’s Custom Jewelry said it can bring your vision to life.

Carlson’s Custom Jewelry is a family-owned and operated business providing quality, hand-crafted jewelry for more than 45 years. Home to the original Forever Bracelet, the jeweler strives to create lasting memories for you and your loved ones.

​Owner, Gary Carlson said his team also has a plethora of manufactured goods on hand for any last-minute holiday purchases.

“We allow people to bring in their own materials,” said Carlson. “That allows [our customers] to incorporate things that mean something.”

​In 1974, Gary Carlson established a small shop in Peoria to serve the community with a specialty in custom jewelry and continues to remain true to a traditional “Mom and Pop” full-service experience. We specialize in custom design, restoration, jewelry repair, and are a certified Citizen watch retailer. All work is done on-site, with fine attention to detail and the highest level of craftsmanship.​

Carson’s Custom Jewelry also offers 3D-printed jewelry. It’s made from gold.

Contact Carlson’s Custom Jewelry:

Call (309) 688-6484 | Email jcarlson@carlsonsjewelryltd.com | Visit https://www.carlsonsjewelry.com/