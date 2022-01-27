CARSTAR North Peoria handles supply chain issues; delayed repair times

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Before you find yourself in a fender bender, or a crash of any type, the owner of CARSTAR North Peoria said he recommends getting good rental coverage.

Owner Ken Allison said,” supply chain management issues are really impacting the autobody collision world. The delay times in order to get things repaired is tough.”

CARSTAR North Peoria is a full-service auto body collision repair facility serving central Illinois since 1986.