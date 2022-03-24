PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Does pain prevent you from normal daily tasks? Is the pain getting worse over time?

Clanahan Wellness Center said spinal decompression can relieve the pain linked to bulging and herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, sciatica, and relapse of failed back surgeries.

Spinal Decompression

Spinal decompression not only greatly decreases back pain in many patients, but also enables the majority of patients to go back to more active lifestyles. It uses highly developed technology to apply a distraction force to relieve nerve compression often connected with low back pain and sciatica.

Spinal Traction

“Traction is just a linear pull,” said Todd Clanahan, DC. “Basically, all you’re doing is pulling the spine, and then you’re just holding it.”

