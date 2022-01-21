Clanahan Wellness Center helps Central Illinoisans live healthier lives

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEKIN, Ill (WMBD) — Clanahan Wellness Center, Inc. has been helping patients live healthier lives through chiropractic and weight loss programs since 1999.

The center can now offer enhanced treatment with spinal decompression. Staff stand behind their programs and have high ratings on Google, Facebook, RateMDS, & Health grades.

If you are ready to reclaim the healthy, confident body you deserve give us a call and we will get you to your goal.



DO YOU HAVE CHRONIC PAIN?

Do you have chronic back pain that you have been told you have to live with?

Have you tried chiropractic – should that be there?

We utilize chiropractic adjustments, too.

HAVE YOU TRIED EVERYTHING?

Have you tried chiropractic, massage, injections, therapy, needle injections, and even surgery and have not had ANY results?

DO YOU THINK SURGERY IS YOUR ONLY OPTION?

Have you tried everything else and now have been told that spinal surgery is your only option?

Haven’t you suffered enough? Take action now with a free complimentary consultation.