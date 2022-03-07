The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Clancy’s Cleanup houses the tools and expertise for any sized job.

Stephen Nave said to keep up with demand, he hired more workers for his full-service business.

“We had to turn down 25 jobs last year,” said Nave. “[We do] just a little bit of anything. We do a lot of landscaping too. We do cut bushes and trim hedges and one of our biggest things, probably is small trees, and we tear down small buildings as well.”

Contact Clancy’s Cleanup today to inquire about available services and dates.