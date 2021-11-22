Clancy’s Cleanup says ‘no job is too big, or too small’

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From landscaping, tree and junk removal, to house cleanouts, Clancy’s Cleanup said it can clean, pick up and haul away any homeowner’s needs.

Serving the Tri-County Area, Clancy’s Cleanup said, “at Clancy’s Cleanup, we feel that every day is an opportunity to do something good for the community. Our focus is fair prices, a satisfied customer on every job, and ending the day with the knowledge of a job well done. We specialize in home cleanouts, junk removal, landscaping, tree removal, small building removal, TV & electronics recycling, fence removal & repair, and dumpster services.”

Available Services

Home Clean Outs

Hauling & Moving

Tree & Brush Removal

Shed & Small Building Removal

TV & Electronics Recycling

Fence Repair & Removal

Dumpster Service











Owner, Stephen Nave said, “My family has been serving customers locally for over 70 Years. I come from a long line of skilled contractors in Central Illinois. Being a part of the Baby Boomer Generation, one attribute we share is having our word be our bond. We normally start every day with prayer to dedicate ourselves and our work to God. To God be the Glory, for the things He has done!”

Call Clancy’s Cleanup for a free quote today! (309) 282-7006.