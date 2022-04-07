The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Unique in its facade, Coffee Can in Hanna City prides itself on the innovative construction of both its building and treats.

Made out of shipping containers, Ron Gully said the idea came from a friend.

“I’ve got people stopping in from Bloomington to Galesburg out of town,” said Gully. “People that come in and stay in Peoria and drive out here to take a look at the building just because of the uniqueness.”

The beans the business uses makes for unique a coffee experience.

“We have our own blend here,” said Gully. “So it is just unique to here. You can only get it here. It’s got some chocolaty flavor to it.”

The business also serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner specially crafted by a chef from southern Illinois.

Open Business Hours

Monday-Saturday 7 am-6 pm

Sunday 8 am-2 pm