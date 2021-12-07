East Peoria Festival of Lights drive-through display open through January 2

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new toy train float is now on display at East Peoria’s Festival of Lights (FOLEPI).

The float is complete with a new cart, which dons a replica of the heavyweight winning trophy FOLEPI nabbed during the 2020 “Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC.

Doug McCarty, FOLEPI’s chairman said, “the show is airing currently for the new season, so to see the show [we] kind of reminisce how it went. Remember all the filming and all the things that went into it, and then be able to enjoy winning it.”

The drive-through display opened Thanksgiving night and will be open every night through Monday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Learn more about Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display.

Hours

5 – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (shorter lines)

5 – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

5 – 9 p.m. Dec. 24 through Jan. 2

Admission

Admission is paid at the entrance booth. You can pay with cash, credit cards, and debit cards. There are no online admission tickets.