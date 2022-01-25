East Peoria’s Throttle Bar and Grill continues improvements; gets involved in community

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Throttle Bar + Grill is getting groovy with the community while also continuing to make improvements to its location.

“During that first initial shutdown [of COVID-19], we had some time,” said Ken Allison, Owner of the Throttle Bar + Grill. “We had some capacity and we had some dollars to invest in and say, ‘hey, let’s refresh in the bathroom or let’s paint, and let’s come up with a game plan to for how we can essentially improve our foxhole.'”

The cold beer and good food business said it’s also maintaining relationships across the community to show its loyalty to the area.