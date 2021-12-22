Evergreen Senior Living says its secure environment puts an emphasis on quality of life

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Chillicothe’s upscale senior living community, Evergreen Senior Living, offers the perfect combination of assisted living options and unsurpassed memory care.

Seniors can live each day with purpose and joy! At Evergreen Senior Living we are committed to supporting and maintaining the dignity, independence, and wellness of each senior. Entering our doors, visitors find our considerate team, residents, and families celebrating life and the spirit of the community.

Our professional and attentive staff adhere to this calling each day by providing our residents with compassionate care in our assisted living community. Each senior receives individualized wellness care. Embracing our philosophy of Life Unrehearsed®, our caregivers are devoted to providing for the delicate needs of seniors challenged with Alzheimer’s, progressive memory loss, and dementia.

For more information, visit at 404 S. Stillwater Drive, call at (309) 274-5440, or visit online to schedule a tour!

Assisted Living

Evergreen Place Assisted Living revels in the jubilation of life! Seniors can maintain their independence through specially designed amenities and round-the-clock assistance provided by Evergreen Senior Living. It provides all the comforts of home with fully furnished private apartments equipped with emergency response systems for added safety.

Our expertise and passion drive us to provide an environment for seniors to maintain a fulfilled and active lifestyle. Whether it’s relaxing at the Renew Day Spa or spiritual reflection at the on-site chapel, Evergreen Place offers something for all personalities and interests.

At Evergreen the opportunities for engagement and enrichment are limitless. Our exceptional team, services, and amenities help our senior’s mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing.

Learn more about assisted living at Evergreen Senior Living in Chillicothe, IL, and how you too can have a vibrant lifestyle by calling (309) 274-5440. Call or schedule a tour online and see why so many choose Evergreen Place Assisted Living!

Memory Care

The Legacy: Memory Support community provides compassionate care to seniors living with Alzheimer’s, progressive memory loss, and dementia led by our professional staff of caregivers. Our knowledgeable caregivers understand the challenges seniors face and strive to provide them with the utmost care and respect. By embracing our unique philosophy, Life Unrehearsed®, we strive to gently unfold each day with peace and joy.

Our team recognizes that transition to a full-time care environment often presents many difficulties. We diligently work with seniors and families to make the adjustment effortless and successful. With an understanding of the importance of structure, seamlessness, and a safe environment, our team has tailored a plan to meet the unique needs of our seniors and their families.

For more information about The Legacy: Memory Care, and how we can aid seniors and families, call us today at (309) 274-5440 or visit our beautiful campus in Chillicothe, IL!

Visitation Facts

Evergreen Senior Living and Heritage Operations Group understands that visiting with family and friends is important to the quality of life. We encourage these visits provided they are done in a safe and healthy manner. This fact sheet has been created to provide you and your loved one with guidance so everyone may enjoy their time together.



Please note that the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services ( CMS) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to recommend communities, residents, and families adhere to the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention, including physical distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between people). This continues to be the safest way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly if either party has not been fully vaccinated.



Residents in isolation or quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status, cannot receive visitors except through closed windows, or in-person for compassionate care situations.



Outdoor visitation is preferred, weather permitting, even when the resident and visitor are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



The facility may limit the number of visitors per resident at one time.



All visitors must self-screen upon arrival.



For the safety and wellbeing of the residents, visitors should perform hand hygiene before and after contact.



Visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, should wear source control and physically distance from staff and other residents, or visitors that are not part of their group at all other times when in the community.



Visitors must remain in the designated visiting spaces as determined by the community.



When the resident and all their visitors are fully vaccinated alone in the resident’s apartment or in the designated visitation area, the resident and their visitor(s) can choose to have close contact (including touch). Source control is recommended for residents and visitors. Physical distancing is not required.



When either the resident or any of their visitors are NOT fully vaccinated the safest approach is for everyone to maintain physical distancing and to wear source control.



If the resident is fully vaccinated, they can choose to have close contact (including touch) with their unvaccinated visitor(s) while both continue to wear well-fitting source control.

If unvaccinated residents or visitors are in the designated visitation area, all residents and visitors should use source control and continue to remain at least 6 feet from others.



All visitors must immediately report to the Director or Wellness Coordinator if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 within 3 days after visiting.



Visitors who are unable to adhere to the community policy will not be permitted to visit and will be asked to leave.

If you need additional information about senior residency requirements or want to know the differences between our senior care community versus nursing home support or simply have questions: