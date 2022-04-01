The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — At Evergreen Senior Living, we offer a variety of options for senior care. All offerings throughout the Evergreen Senior Living family exist to make seniors’ lives safe, manageable, and more comfortable. Below please find senior services offered by location:

“Life unrehearsed,” said Beau Ebenezer, a community relations coordinator for Evergreen Senior Living. “It’s our philosophy, but it’s basically diving into the dementia resident’s world. So we’re not correcting them when they tell us, you know, they have to go to work today or maybe their car needs to get fixed when we know they don’t have a car we’re not telling them that. We’re just saying, oh, you know, maybe your son has it in the shop today and that alleviates the stress and anxiety for them.”

Schedule a tour today!