Express Employment Professionals helps replenish workforce

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Express Employment Professionals is a leading staffing provider in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Every day, Express helps job seekers find work and help businesses find qualified employees.

“Our job was to find people to also then go out and work and support those essential businesses during the shutdown of many, many companies,” said Cindy Neal.

Founded in 1983, Express annually employs over 526,000 people across more than 830 franchise locations worldwide. Our long-term goal is at the heart of our company’s vision, to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people.

Express provides a full range of employment solutions that include full-time, temporary, and part-time employment in a wide range of positions, including Professional, Light Industrial, and Office Services.

Express Employment Professionals of Peoria Heights, IL is a leading staffing provider helping job seekers find work with a wide variety of local businesses. Because it’s locally owned, its employers live in and work in this community and have a vested interest in its success. In addition to staffing services, the team is actively involved with a wide variety of causes and organizations that help strengthen our beautiful city.