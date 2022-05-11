WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Five Points Washington offers more than its pool, gym, or library.

The theater is gearing up for a season full of shows.

Comedian Steve Treviño is “America’s Favorite Husband.” He has quietly become one of the country’s fastest-rising comics, viewed over 175 million times as of 2020, selling out shows coast-to-coast, amassing nearly 1 million total social media followers, and headlining specials for Amazon, NETFLIX, Showtime, and more.

Preshow Party with a cash bar and drink specials starts at 5:30 pm and will be held in the Live @ Five Points Event Center. Make sure to come early and get warmed up for a great night of laughs!

Preshow party: 5:30 pm

Theater Doors Open: 6:30 pm

Show Begins: 7 pm