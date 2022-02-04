Heartland Festival Orchestra hosts A Heartland Homecoming

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Heartland Festival Orchestra is a versatile and innovative orchestra composed of the finest professional musicians Central Illinois has to offer.

Concerts are presented in a variety of locations, and each one benefits a charity partner doing great work for our community.

A Heartland Homecoming

Saturday, February 5, 2022

7:30 PM 9:30 PM

Scottish Rite Theater

Jodi Benson has received worldwide recognition as the beloved, original voice of Ariel in the Academy Award-winning Disney film The Little Mermaid. She was nominated for a Tony Award and has performed with symphonies all over the world. A Rockford, Illinois native, Jodi returns home to light up this program that celebrates the spirit and warms the heart.

Victor Solomon, Finalist on “The Voice” in its 2021 season, is our second Special Guest. Born and raised in Peoria, Victor graduated from Peoria High and was a captain on the Lions’ football team that won the 2016 Class 5A state championship. Victor brings his glorious Voice home to us, with all of the soul and passion that connected with millions across our nation. The evening’s program will range from Disney favorites to traditional spirituals and crossover gospel.

Face Mask Policy: Face coverings are required while in the theater for all guests, regardless of vaccination status (per the Illinois Mask Mandate effective August 30, 2021).

The concert benefits Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum