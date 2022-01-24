Heartland Health offers breathing tests via the Edwards Grant Settlement Project

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Health Services in partnership with the Peoria City/County Health Department is now offering Breathing Test for persons of concern in zip codes 61605, 61607, or 61554.

Schedule your appointment to get screened at 309.680.7600. Funded in part by the Edwards Settlement.

“It’s called a PFG pulmonary function test,” said Thomas Hinton. “So what that does is that helps us see a patient’s lung function and then other various lung diseases. And so we take that information in that data and we give it to the physician and they determine what they feel they have. And you know, if we think that there may be something more than more to that, then we refer them to the appropriate care so they can get that.”