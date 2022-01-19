Heartland Health Services focuses on improving health outcomes; efficient delivery of care

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heartland Health Services focuses on improving the quality of our services and transforming how this care is delivered to improve health outcomes, patient satisfaction, and the efficiency of the delivery of care. It wants to dismantle barriers in order to achieve equity in healthcare.

“The underserved is really where it organically started. And we’re still doing that today, and we offer a bunch of different services, you know, to the different communities in Peoria,” said Thomas Hinton. “Everything from pediatrics to primary care, pediatrics, podiatry, [and] women’s health as well.”

In order to best serve you wherever you are, Heartland Health Services has eight primary care centers across Peoria and Pekin. Each of the locations offers the same level of quality health care. Wherever you are, Heartland Health Services is nearby. After-hours care is available with Walk-in availability at East Bluff and Walk-in services at our Garden location. If you require immediate medical attention, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.