EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local doctor shares his journey from a misdiagnosis to finding answers and reversing numbness and pain.

“It just started coming on,” said Dr. William Wineman, Owner of One Degree Functional Health. “I had some tingling and some numbness had some head pain. I grew up on a farm in the military, so you just suck it up. Then for about a year and a half, I just hid it from my wife, actually. And I got to a point where it took me from exercising all the time to where I didn’t want to get out of bed some days. I started doing all these tests, trying to figure out what was wrong, and nobody could figure out what was wrong with me.”

An assessment of Multiple Sclerosis led Dr. Wineman to seek a second opinion toward a diagnosis.

“That’s how I got into neuropathy,” said Dr. Wineman. “That program is what actually helped reverse my nerve damage and help my gut and my immune system. That’s how I got into this and I see it as a blessing now.”

Peripheral neuropathy affects the motor and sensory nerves which help to connect your spinal cord to the rest of your organs, muscles, and your skin.

One Degree Health said neuropathy is more common than you might think. It estimates more than 20 million people in our country are suffering from some sort of neuropathy. It typically affects older adults; however, can strike at any age.

