The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 34.2 million Americans have diabetes, with some having diabetic nerve pain.

“It could go from bad to worse, really quick,” said Dr. William Weinman, owner of One Degree Functional Health. “[Diabetics] have a lot more inflammation and constriction in their blood flow. So of all the patients, I’ve ever checked, those are the only patients I ever see where they have their toes or legs cut off. They need to take it very seriously because it affects them systemically.”

To help diabetics, One Degree Heath performs an assessment of how much nerve damage. Based on the results, doctors will come up with a plan to re-educate the nerves to get new blood flow.

“We also do a dietary change,” said Dr. Weinman. “If I can get a truck driver back to normal I think I can get anybody.”

One Degree Health is proposing a limited-time offer.

$49 neuropathy evaluation for the first 25 callers. Retail value of $249. The evaluation includes a personal consultation with a physician, a complete exam, and a report of findings.

Call today! 309-790-3009