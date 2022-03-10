EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Real Estate Agent, Rebecca Gaetz, said now’s the time for potential sellers to capitalize on an upcoming seminar.

It’ll be held via Zoom on March 31.

“People are more than welcome to give me a call or text me and I’ll give them the link,” said Gaetz. “I’ll get them on. We’re going to talk about seller needs, and how to prepare your house.”

Gaetz said the average home on the market is 45 days. Her average right now is 25 days.

She said there’s also an abundance of buyers.

Contact Rebecca: Mobile: (309) 339-2801 | Office: (309) 210-3926 | Email: Rebecca.Gaetz43@gmail.com