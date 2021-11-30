Local realtor says demand remains high for homes, pre-approval necessary before house hunting

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Housing hunting can seem daunting, especially around the holidays, but sellers are listing homes year-round.

Local realtor, Rebecca Gaetz said there are a few tips homeowners should do before listing:

Declutter spaces

Apply fresh Paint

Install new carpet

Licensed in Illinois, Gaetz works specifically within the Tri-County area, an area she said she knows best.

“The last two years have been phenomenal,” said Gaetz. “The inventory has been low and the buyer demand has been high, which has caused a rise in our prices which is really good for sellers. Interest rates remain good at this time.”

Gaetz said it’s important for buyers to be pre-approved for a loan.

“We want that before we start taking you into homes,” said Gaetz. “Protects the seller. Protects us, and in this market, you want to be ready.”

Contact Rebecca by: Mobile: (309) 339-2801 | Office: (309) 210-3926 | Email: Rebecca.Gaetz43@gmail.com