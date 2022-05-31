The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — Mackinaw Valley Vineyard is gearing up for a summer packed full of fun activities, concerts, and classes.
Concert at the Vineyard-Decade of Decadence
Date: June 4, 2022
Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Concert in the Vineyard- HillBilly High-Rise
Date: June 11, 2022
Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Farm to Wick -custom candle making class
Date: June 16, 2022
Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Concert in the Vineyard-Jammsammich
Date: June 18, 2022
Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Happy Father’s Day-Fishing Day
Date: June 19, 2022
Time: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Salsa Lessons & DJ Dance Party
Date: June 24, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm – 11:00 pm
Concert at the Vineyard-Backseat Radio
Date: June 25, 2022
Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm