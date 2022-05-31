The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — Mackinaw Valley Vineyard is gearing up for a summer packed full of fun activities, concerts, and classes.

Concert at the Vineyard-Decade of Decadence

Date: June 4, 2022

Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Concert in the Vineyard- HillBilly High-Rise

Date: June 11, 2022

Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Farm to Wick -custom candle making class

Date: June 16, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Concert in the Vineyard-Jammsammich

Date: June 18, 2022

Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Happy Father’s Day-Fishing Day

Date: June 19, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Salsa Lessons & DJ Dance Party

Date: June 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm – 11:00 pm

Concert at the Vineyard-Backseat Radio

Date: June 25, 2022

Time: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm