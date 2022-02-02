Mackinaw Valley Vineyard opens Feb. 5 after refresh with events

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — During January, Mackinaw Valley Vineyard usually closes for a refresh of stock and paint, and as February is underway, it’s opening in days.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard opens again for the season on February 5.

The winery is hosting an array of events during the month.

Mackinaw Valley Vinyard entered a part of its wine selection into an Illinois Wine Competition.

“We got gold medals for three wines,” said Diane Hahn.”One is a double gold and one is bronze. So all our wines metal that we sent in and those in a little bit of deja vu, two of the wines, the Coles Classic and Alexander’s conquests, those wines were two of the last ones Paul actually worked on.”