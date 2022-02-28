The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Quest Charter Academy accepts enrollment applications once a year for the following school year.

This “open application” window typically begins on February 1 and runs for approximately six weeks. It ends March 21, 2022.

Anyone who lives inside the boundaries of Peoria Public School District 150 and has a child in 5th-11th grade may fill out an application.

An open application period is followed by a public lottery during which applicant names are drawn at random for each grade level’s openings.

Applicants’ names will remain on the waiting list after openings have been filled. Attendance at the public lottery is optional but encouraged.

During the open application period, you may apply online by clicking below.

Should you have questions or would like additional information, please feel free to call either school office:

Middle School at 309.222.8719 ext. 601

High School at 309.402.0030 ext. 300