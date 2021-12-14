Morton’s Four30 Scones can pump out close to 1,000 scones a day during peak holiday season

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — As the year comes to an end, many central Illinoisans will be gathering for holiday festivities and Four30 Scones hopes you’ll add some of its items off its Christmas menu to your spread.

It’s accepting orders until Wednesday morning on December 22. The local scone shop also sells gluten-free, vegan, and savory, and mini options. Mini scones are available with a dozen minimum per flavor.

To place holiday orders, call the shop 309-291-2430 or online, four30scones.com.

Along with scones, the local shop offers house blend coffee, tea tins, and sugared pecans.

Four30 Scones also said gift cards are a good holiday gift option.