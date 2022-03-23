The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Degree Health’s Dr. William Weinman says neuropathy is damage to nerves outside the spinal cord and brain.

Here are potential signs and symptoms of neuropathy:

“Tingling, numbness, burning, and then people think sometimes it’s getting better, but actually it’s getting worse,” said Dr. Weinman. “So [patients] start losing balance, getting weakness and people have come to the office. They feel like there are quarters in their shoes or saran wrap around their feet. There are sponges, they’re stepping on it. So everybody has different symptoms and that’s what’s so deceiving about neuropathy.”

One Degree Health is proposing a limited-time offer.

$49 neuropathy evaluation for the first 25 callers. Retail value of $249. The evaluation includes a personal consultation with a physician, a complete exam, and a report of findings.

Call today! 309-790-3009