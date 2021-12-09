Peoria Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ returns this weekend

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to the Peoria Civic Center Theater on December 11 & 12 for three performances.

This holiday tradition features 100 dancers joined by professional guest artists dancing the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy & Cavalier, plus live music by Heartland Festival Orchestra.

Saturday, December 11th at 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 12th at 2 pm

More about Peoria Ballet

Peoria Ballet offers a variety of pre-professional ballet and dance programs. From classical ballet to jazz to modern and tap, Peoria Ballet classes fit the aspirations and abilities of dancers of all ages. For over 55 years Peoria Ballet performances have delighted audiences with outstanding artistry, beautiful costumes, excellent live music, and of course amazing dancing.