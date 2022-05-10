The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — M3 Creative Portraits photographs portraits and life events in Peoria, Dunlap, Pekin, Morton, and surrounding communities.

The owner, Melissa Markle, is searching for 50 women over the age of 50.

It’s part of her company’s latest project 50 Over 50. It’s all to inspire women in the local community.

The portrait experience costs $295. The total value is $1,200. Want to sponsor the event? Click here.

“Too many women over 50 feel invisible. I want to change that. Do you know that the 50+ age group accounts for over 33% of the population in our state? This group is too big to be ignored and too gorgeous not to be celebrated. It’s time to start a conversation about the beauty of aging and to embrace the confidence about finally being comfortable in our own skin. We intend to disrupt & transform the way you are viewed (or forgotten) by the media and society by putting out beautiful and authentic portraits combined with real stories. This is your chance to be seen and heard! Join me on this adventure to create beautiful legacy portraits for yourself and your family!”

