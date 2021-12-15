Peoria Players, PAPAS present Holiday Special

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players Theatre produces quality theatrical entertainment, provides a creative outlet for local talent, and creates hands-on learning experiences for onstage and backstage volunteers.

This month, the theatre and the Peoria Area Performing Arts Studio are teaming up to present a Holiday Special.

Join us for this stunning production that will celebrate the holiday season with song and dance. Our show features performances from special guests who have graced the Peoria Players stage over the years, coupled with students at the Peoria Area Performing Arts Studio. This Holiday Special will showcase classic renditions of your holiday favorites, along with some newer selections.

Tickets are $20.

