Peoria Players, PAPAS present Holiday Special

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players Theatre produces quality theatrical entertainment, provides a creative outlet for local talent, and creates hands-on learning experiences for onstage and backstage volunteers.
This month, the theatre and the Peoria Area Performing Arts Studio are teaming up to present a Holiday Special.
Tickets are $20.