PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players is ready for the curtains to rise for its 2022 mini season.

“We’ve got SpongeBob the Musical in February, Sweet Charity opening in March, and then the return of Mamma Mia!,” said Nicki Hashke.