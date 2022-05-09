The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show!

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Writer, Catherine Johnson’s, sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

​​

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre.

SHOW DATES

May 13-14 and 18-21 (7:30 pm)

May 15 and 22 (2:00 pm)

PRODUCTION STAFF

Director: Jimmy Ulrich

Asst. Director: Kaitlin Seaman

Music Director: TBA

Choreographer: Peggy Breaux Hupp

Stage Manager: Erin Pantages

Production Secretary: Laura Steffey

Costume Chairs: Jill Barr and Darah Hannan

Set Design: Christine Paternoga and Jack Clifford

Hair: Barbi and Kriss Ricketts

Props: Edie Wood

Lights: Wayne Carey

Sound: Brady Varwig and Brittaney Jackson

CAST LIST

Donna: Dedra Kaiser

Sophie: Keliah Schertz

Sky: Joe Meier

Rosie: Celeste Matheson

Tanya: Rachel Mitchell

Sam: Damon Hackett

Bill: Joe Suau

Harry: Ryan Murphy

Ali: Simmy Wood

Lisa: Anna Taylor

Pepper: Adam Raso

Eddie: Rusty Brost

Father Alexandrios: John Hurney*

Cabana Girls: Julie Bucher, Holly Ott, Colleen Ryan

Islanders: Jacolby Alexander, Ryanne Blasek, TreVeon Campbell, Jan Crim, Emma Finney, Monica Kalman, Madisyn Martin, Karyn Metz Short, Caden Mills, Robin Hunt, Holly Ott, Erica O’Neil, Raynah Unes-Reid, Josh Regan, Colleen Ryan, Mathias Spitzer, Keaton Weber, Josh White

Greek Ensemble: Lauren Blasek, Rebecca Brooks*, Peggy Sue Brown*, Nina Bush*, Olivia Draher*, Adriana Duran*, Julia Duran, Dominique Fons*, Leslie Foti*, Amy Gelsomino, Leigh Hager*, Steve Haines*, Jami Hall, Aisling Hinderliter*, Bobette Massaglia*, Laura Maushard*, Kaitlyn Michael*, Amy Mills*, Courtney Moore*, Scott Moore*, Debby Gibson Schweickert, Fred Schoen*, Kate Socha, Zach Stewart*, Carter Swan*, Jacob White*, Jeanne Williams, Patti Wood*, Claire Yoder*

*Indicates those who will double as off-stage ensemble when not on stage.

Understudies:

Madisyn Martin (Sophie)

Robin Hunt (Tanya)

Erica O’Neil (Rosie)

Josh White (Sky)

John Hurney (Dad)