Peoria Players prepares for The SpongeBob Musical

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

​The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

​The SpongeBob Musical is directed by Travis Olson.

Show Dates

February 4-5 & 9-12 | 7:30 p.m.

February 6 & 13 | 2:00 p.m.

CAST LIST

Spongebob- Caleb Dean Johnson

Patrick- Jerrod Barth

Squidward- Todd Michael Cook

Pearl- Treveon Campbell

Sandy- Kayla Breitbarth

Mr Krabs- Derek Pitzer

Plankton- Tameka Mason

Karen- Simmy Wood

Mayor- Madison Adams

Electric Skates- Connor Gibler, Kendra Baca, Tristan Schonert, Hank Cochran

Perch- Mathias Spitzer

Patchy- Ed Peck

Old Person Jenkins- Diane Zellmer

Mrs. Puff- Kim Roe

A. Fish- Stephanie Peck

Larry the Lobster- Jack Clifford

Ensemble- Lynn Seitzman, Barb Blackowicz, Zach Stewart, Ella Blackowicz, Ian Wilkey, Connor Gibler, Riley Gibler, Gena Gorman, Marissa Donaldson, Ashley Gale, Dan Smith, Noah Mollett, Adam Schofield, Daniel Winkler, Jarod Bergamini, Chris Tam, Jacolby Alexander, Kendra Baca, Tristan Schonert, Aaron Compte, Ariel Vogel, Hank Cochran, Caty Cornwell

PRODUCTION STAFF

Director: Travis Olson

Music Director: Nichole Fauser

Choreographer: Lexi Zelmer

Arielest: Paula Van Kuren

Stage Manager: Theresa Black and Kristin Whitaker

Production Secretary: Erika Poch and Rachel McCrea

Costume Chair: Adrianne Yoder

Set Construction: Bill Barr and Bill Kalman

Hair: Barbi & Kriss Ricketts and Steve Hausler

Props: Erika Poch and Jack Clifford

Lights: Wayne Carey

Sound: Todd Pilon and Kaleb Rhodes