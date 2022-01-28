Peoria Players prepares for The SpongeBob Musical

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!
The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.
The SpongeBob Musical is directed by Travis Olson.
Show Dates
February 4-5 & 9-12 | 7:30 p.m.
February 6 & 13 | 2:00 p.m.
CAST LIST
Spongebob- Caleb Dean Johnson
Patrick- Jerrod Barth
Squidward- Todd Michael Cook
Pearl- Treveon Campbell
Sandy- Kayla Breitbarth
Mr Krabs- Derek Pitzer
Plankton- Tameka Mason
Karen- Simmy Wood
Mayor- Madison Adams
Electric Skates- Connor Gibler, Kendra Baca, Tristan Schonert, Hank Cochran
Perch- Mathias Spitzer
Patchy- Ed Peck
Old Person Jenkins- Diane Zellmer
Mrs. Puff- Kim Roe
A. Fish- Stephanie Peck
Larry the Lobster- Jack Clifford
Ensemble- Lynn Seitzman, Barb Blackowicz, Zach Stewart, Ella Blackowicz, Ian Wilkey, Connor Gibler, Riley Gibler, Gena Gorman, Marissa Donaldson, Ashley Gale, Dan Smith, Noah Mollett, Adam Schofield, Daniel Winkler, Jarod Bergamini, Chris Tam, Jacolby Alexander, Kendra Baca, Tristan Schonert, Aaron Compte, Ariel Vogel, Hank Cochran, Caty Cornwell
PRODUCTION STAFF
Director: Travis Olson
Music Director: Nichole Fauser
Choreographer: Lexi Zelmer
Arielest: Paula Van Kuren
Stage Manager: Theresa Black and Kristin Whitaker
Production Secretary: Erika Poch and Rachel McCrea
Costume Chair: Adrianne Yoder
Set Construction: Bill Barr and Bill Kalman
Hair: Barbi & Kriss Ricketts and Steve Hausler
Props: Erika Poch and Jack Clifford
Lights: Wayne Carey
Sound: Todd Pilon and Kaleb Rhodes